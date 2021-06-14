Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,974.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

