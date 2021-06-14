Mina Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.41 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00007055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $436.31 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00166394 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00184488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.05 or 0.01055160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,196.25 or 1.00255318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 154,247,485 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

