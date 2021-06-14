Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Holdings in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $45,360,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $10,450,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $10,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $10,006,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $4,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBA opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

