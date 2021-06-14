Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $200,000 in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $5,533,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.