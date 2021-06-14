Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $497,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSAAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

