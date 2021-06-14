Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,189,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,361,000 after acquiring an additional 151,089 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 100.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,020,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 511,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of BPFH opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.