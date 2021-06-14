Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth $12,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 247,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 19,091.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 146,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a PE ratio of 845.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

