Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 93,251.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1,728.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,528 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,944,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,473,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,459,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.