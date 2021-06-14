Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Cap of $29.99 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $29.99 million and $98,333.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $60.81 or 0.00154473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00160824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00184910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.85 or 0.01036055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,328.31 or 0.99905288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 493,157 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

