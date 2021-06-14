Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

MRVGF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.35. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

