Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MITK opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $809.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

