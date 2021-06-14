Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 66,503 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,503 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $147.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.