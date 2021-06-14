Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $251.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

