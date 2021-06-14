Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.58 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $187.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

