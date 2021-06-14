Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.31 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,833 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $79,548,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of APTV opened at $156.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.67. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

