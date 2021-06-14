Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,292 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

