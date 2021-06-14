Mizuho Upgrades West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Buy

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.42. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

