Mizuho Upgrades West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.42. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.