Modefi Hits Market Capitalization of $21.04 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Modefi has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $517,514.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.50 or 0.07889607 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,930 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

