Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $202.95 and last traded at $203.45. Approximately 47,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,039,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.85.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,121,555 shares of company stock worth $279,925,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 158.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Moderna by 195.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 189,307 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 30.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

