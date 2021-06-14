Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Head-To-Head Survey

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and Molina Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Molina Healthcare $19.42 billion 0.75 $673.00 million $10.67 23.28

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Molina Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Molina Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Molina Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A Molina Healthcare 3.38% 33.87% 8.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oscar Health and Molina Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Molina Healthcare 1 2 9 0 2.67

Oscar Health presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. Molina Healthcare has a consensus price target of $255.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Molina Healthcare.

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats Oscar Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

