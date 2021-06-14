MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in May

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. 13,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.41. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

