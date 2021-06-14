Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $332.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $319.00 to $332.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.27.

ESS stock opened at $314.11 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

