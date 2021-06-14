Morgan Stanley Raises Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,357 ($30.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,347.08. The company has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

