Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

