Morgan Stanley Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR KBX opened at €102.30 ($120.35) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s 50-day moving average is €103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.