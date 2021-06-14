Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $575.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.48.

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.15 on Monday, reaching $559.41. 117,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.80. Adobe has a 12 month low of $397.00 and a 12 month high of $545.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

