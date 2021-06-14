Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $520,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 686,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,461. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

