MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $89.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $32,883,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

