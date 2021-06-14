Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $183,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

