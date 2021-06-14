musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MMAG stock opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.50) on Thursday. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.