NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. 14,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,155 shares of company stock worth $6,167,916 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.