Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $124,055.49 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82.

Natera stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

