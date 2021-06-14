Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,034 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,752,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73.

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24.

NTRA stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

