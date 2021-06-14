National Bank Financial Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$6.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39. Roots has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$3.98.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

