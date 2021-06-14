National Bank Financial Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$6.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39. Roots has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.