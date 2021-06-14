National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in National Beverage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.35 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.