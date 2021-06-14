Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NTZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. 22,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.