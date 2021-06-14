Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,906. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $63.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

