Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

