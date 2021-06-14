Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $114.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.