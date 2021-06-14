Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $662,000 in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $4,327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Freedom in the first quarter valued at $2,288,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.