NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

