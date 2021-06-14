Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.82 on Monday, hitting $501.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.42 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

