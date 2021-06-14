NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $315.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.87 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,245. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. 4,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

