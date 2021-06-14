New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Sells 125,400 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,400 shares during the period. Chimerix accounts for 2.8% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Chimerix by 2,934.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Chimerix by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chimerix by 320.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 178,809 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

CMRX opened at $8.44 on Monday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $727.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

