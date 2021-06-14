New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $480.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.31.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,708 shares of company stock worth $4,238,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.