New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.40 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE FE opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

