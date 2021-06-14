New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,617 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $3,952,061.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,575.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,119 shares of company stock valued at $330,705,533 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

CVNA stock opened at $274.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

