New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $159.45 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

