Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Nexans has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPRF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

