NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,091. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 143,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,427. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

